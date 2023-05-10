Single-family residence sells for $900,000 in Bodega Bay

A house located at 19909 Heron Drive in Bodega Bay has a new owner. The 933-square-foot property, built in 1981, was sold on April 20, 2023. The $900,000 purchase price works out to $965 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,941-square-foot home at 1833 Sea Way in Bodega Bay sold in April 2023 for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $554.

In February 2023, a 2,656-square-foot home on Compass Court in Bodega Bay sold for $1,638,000, a price per square foot of $617.

On Heron Drive in Bodega Bay in January 2023 a 1,303-square-foot home was sold for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $1,190.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.