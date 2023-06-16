Single-family residence sells for $900,000 in Windsor

A 2,710-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 1409 Birdie Drive in Windsor was sold on May 24, 2023, for $900,000, or $332 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,760-square-foot home at 1134 Mitchell Lane in Windsor sold in January 2023 for $825,000, a price per square foot of $469. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Eagle Drive in Windsor in May 2023 a 1,827-square-foot home was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $465. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,150-square-foot home on Pallino Court in Windsor sold for $897,000, a price per square foot of $417. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.