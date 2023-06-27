Single-family residence sells for $901,000 in Santa Rosa

A spacious house located at 5610 Yerba Buena Road in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,210-square-foot property, built in 1971, was sold on June 8, 2023. The $901,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,830-square-foot home at 1814 Saint Francis Road in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $865,000, a price per square foot of $473. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Baja Court in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,942-square-foot home was sold for $1,090,000, a price per square foot of $561. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 3,136-square-foot home on Casita Court in Santa Rosa sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $303. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.