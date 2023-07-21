Single-family residence sells for $907,000 in Windsor

The spacious property located at 1250 Pedroncelli Drive in Windsor was sold on June 27, 2023 for $907,000, or $421 per square foot. The house, built in 2003, has an interior space of 2,155 square feet. This single-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. Situated on a spacious 5,662-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Seghesio Way in Windsor in May 2023 a 2,550-square-foot home was sold for $995,000, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,337-square-foot home on Seghesio Way in Windsor sold for $731,500, a price per square foot of $547. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,535-square-foot home at 7831 Carano Way in Windsor sold in June 2023 for $950,000, a price per square foot of $375. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.