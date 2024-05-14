Single-family residence sells for $911,500 in Santa Rosa

1442 Escalero Road (Google Street View)

A 1,857-square-foot house built in 1962 has changed hands.

The property located at 1442 Escalero Road in Santa Rosa was sold on April 26, 2024. The $911,500 purchase price works out to $491 per square foot.

This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Monte Verde Drive in Santa Rosa in November 2023 a 1,830-square-foot home was sold for $935,000, a price per square foot of $511. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,182-square-foot home at 5769 Desoto Drive in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $970,000, a price per square foot of $445. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2024, a 1,318-square-foot home on Dupont Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $558. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.