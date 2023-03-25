Single-family residence sells for $915,000 in Petaluma

A 2,128-square-foot house built in 1984 has changed hands. The new owners acquired the property at 7 Brandy Court on March 1, 2023. The spacious property located at 7 Brandy Court in Petaluma was sold on March 1, 2023 for $915,000, or $430 per square foot. The house, built in 1984, has an interior space of 2,128 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 9,147-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In December 2022, a 1,074-square-foot home on Ely Boulevard in Petaluma sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $615.

A 2,647-square-foot home at 313 Ely Boulevard in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $283.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.