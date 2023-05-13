Single-family residence sells for $925,000 in Petaluma

The historic property located at 203 Webster Street in Petaluma was sold on April 20, 2023. The $925,000 purchase price works out to $1,082 per square foot. The house, built in 1919, has an interior space of 855 square feet. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 4,060-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 2,340-square-foot home at 15 Haven Drive in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $577.

On Webster Street in Petaluma in January 2023 a 1,068-square-foot home was sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $665.

In January 2023, a 2,516-square-foot home on B Street in Petaluma sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $477.

