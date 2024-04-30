Single-family residence sells for $925,000 in Santa Rosa

2150 Hastings Court (Google Street View)

The property located at 2150 Hastings Court in Santa Rosa was sold on April 4, 2024 for $925,000, or $483 per square foot.

The house, built in 1988, has an interior space of 1,915 square feet.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,018 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,899-square-foot home at 2172 Hastings Court in Santa Rosa sold in September 2023 for $780,000, a price per square foot of $411. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Knolls Drive in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,511-square-foot home was sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $543. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 2,241-square-foot home on Warwick Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $361. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.