Single-family residence sells for $925,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,781-square-foot house built in 1967 has changed hands. The property located at 1141 Sunnyslope Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 30, 2023, for $925,000, or $519 per square foot. This single-story home offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. Situated on a spacious 7,840-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Shadowhill Drive in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,772-square-foot home was sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,886-square-foot home at 1578 Manzanita Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $1,594,500, a price per square foot of $552. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 2,285-square-foot home on Forest Glen Way in Santa Rosa sold for $858,000, a price per square foot of $375. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

