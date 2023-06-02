Single-family residence sells for $940,000 in Windsor

A house located at 450 Tamara Way in Windsor has a new owner. The 1,755-square-foot property, built in 1997, was sold on May 15, 2023, for $940,000, or $536 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage, as well as a pool in the backyard and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 2,350-square-foot home at 6133 Aaron Court in Windsor sold in March 2023 for $1,263,000, a price per square foot of $537.

On Shiloh Road in Windsor in December 2022 a home was sold for $3,000,000.

In May 2023, a 2,143-square-foot home on Deanna Place in Windsor sold for $912,000, a price per square foot of $426.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.