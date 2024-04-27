Single-family residence sells for $950,000 in Petaluma

1270 Saint Andrew Court (Google Street View)

A 2,136-square-foot house built in 1971 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 1270 Saint Andrew Court in Petaluma was sold on April 4, 2024. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $445 per square foot.

This single-story house boasts a generous living space with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property's lot measures 6,969 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Conifer Lane in Petaluma in August 2023 a 960-square-foot home was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $599. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 1,324-square-foot home on Beechwood Drive in Petaluma sold for $761,000, a price per square foot of $575. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,367-square-foot home at 1111 Saint Vincent Court in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $296. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.