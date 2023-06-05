Single-family residence sells for $950,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 3535 Sleepy Hollow Court in Santa Rosa was sold on May 16, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $560 per square foot. The house, built in 1974, has an interior space of 1,696 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on an 0.3-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Hidden Pine Court in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 3,393-square-foot home was sold for $839,500, a price per square foot of $247.

A 2,494-square-foot home at 3215 Broken Twig Lane in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $973,000, a price per square foot of $390.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.