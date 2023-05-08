Single-family residence sells for $950,000 in Santa Rosa

A house located at 488 Oak Brook Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,891-square-foot property, built in 1979, was sold on April 14, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $502 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on an 0.3-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Oak Brook Lane in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,057-square-foot home was sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $510.

A 2,065-square-foot home at 7776 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $795,000, a price per square foot of $385.

In March 2023, a 1,785-square-foot home on Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $599,000, a price per square foot of $336.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.