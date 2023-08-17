Single-family residence sells for $965,000 in Windsor

The property located at 6152 Wright Way in Windsor was sold on July 28, 2023 for $965,000, or $507 per square foot. The house, built in 1979, has an interior space of 1,903 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with an attached one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property occupies a sizable 0.3-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 2,058-square-foot home at 177 Moll Drive in Windsor sold in July 2023 for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $607. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,235-square-foot home on Lockwood Drive in Windsor sold for $1,325,000, a price per square foot of $593. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Aaron Court in Windsor in March 2023 a 2,350-square-foot home was sold for $1,263,000, a price per square foot of $537. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

