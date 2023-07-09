Single-family residence sells for $975,000 in Petaluma

A 1,512-square-foot house built in 1890 has changed hands. The historic property located at 317 Bodega Avenue in Petaluma was sold on June 20, 2023. The $975,000 purchase price works out to $645 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, the home is equipped with a one-car garage. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 6,673 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In April 2023, a 1,977-square-foot home on Park Avenue in Petaluma sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $481. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Prospect Street in Petaluma in April 2023 a 1,118-square-foot home was sold for $1,090,000, a price per square foot of $975. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 2,618-square-foot home at 609 Prospect Street in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $1,396,500, a price per square foot of $533. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.