Single-family residence sells for $975,000 in Petaluma

A spacious house located at 1901 Rainier Circle in Petaluma has new owners. The 2,088-square-foot property, built in 1993, was sold on June 28, 2023. The $975,000 purchase price works out to $467 per square foot. This two-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house comes with a three-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 6,534 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Pembridge Street in Petaluma in April 2023 a 2,088-square-foot home was sold for $990,000, a price per square foot of $474. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,667-square-foot home on Brompton Street in Petaluma sold for $1,070,000, a price per square foot of $401. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,029-square-foot home at 1823 Maiden Lane in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $1,875,000, a price per square foot of $619. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.