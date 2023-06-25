Single-family residence sells for $975,000 in Petaluma

The property located at 2001 Western Avenue in Petaluma was sold on June 7, 2023. The $975,000 purchase price works out to $863 per square foot. The house, built in 1947, has an interior space of 1,130 square feet. The property features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In June 2023, a 3,266-square-foot home on Iverson Way in Petaluma sold for $2,100,000, a price per square foot of $643. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Cambridge Lane in Petaluma in December 2022 a 2,589-square-foot home was sold for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $386. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,510-square-foot home at 279 Cambridge Lane in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $1,480,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

