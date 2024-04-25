Single-family residence sells for $990,000 in Windsor

391 Decanter Circle (Google Street View)

A 2,642-square-foot house built in 2003 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 391 Decanter Circle in Windsor was sold on April 3, 2024. The $990,000 purchase price works out to $375 per square foot.

This two-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property occupies a lot of 5,227 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Zinfandel Drive in Windsor in March 2024 a 2,642-square-foot home was sold for $975,000, a price per square foot of $369. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,834-square-foot home at 938 Pinot Noir Way in Windsor sold in November 2023 for $820,000, a price per square foot of $447. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,834-square-foot home on Chardonnay Place in Windsor sold for $905,000, a price per square foot of $493. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

