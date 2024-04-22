Single-family residence sells for $991,000 in Santa Rosa

7335 Oakmont Drive (Google Street View)

A 2,279-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 7335 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 2, 2024, for $991,000, or $435 per square foot.

This single-story home has two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property occupies a lot of 9,147 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In November 2023, a 1,401-square-foot home on Oak Brook Place in Santa Rosa sold for $899,000, a price per square foot of $642. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,391-square-foot home at 7366 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2024 for $685,000, a price per square foot of $492. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,785-square-foot home was sold for $599,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.