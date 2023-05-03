Single-family residence sells in Bodega Bay for $1.1 million

The property located at 1833 Sea Way in Bodega Bay was sold on April 11, 2023 for $1,075,000, or $554 per square foot. The house, built in 1992, has an interior space of 1,941 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Compass Court in Bodega Bay in February 2023 a 2,656-square-foot home was sold for $1,638,000, a price per square foot of $617.

A 1,860-square-foot home at 110 Poppy Court in Bodega Bay sold in April 2023 for $1,325,000, a price per square foot of $712.

In January 2023, a 1,303-square-foot home on Heron Drive in Bodega Bay sold for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $1,190.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.