Single-family residence sells in Bodega Bay for $1.7 million

A 1,556-square-foot house built in 2018 has changed hands. The property located at 350 Terra Verde in Bodega Bay was sold on May 18, 2023, for $1,675,000, or $1,076 per square foot. The property features one bedroom, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,110-square-foot home at 315 Terra Verde in Bodega Bay sold in December 2022 for $1,400,000, a price per square foot of $1,261.

On El Camino Bella in Bodega Bay in March 2023 a 1,164-square-foot home was sold for $1,375,000, a price per square foot of $1,181.

