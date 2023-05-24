Single-family residence sells in Bodega Bay for $2 million

A 1,833-square-foot house built in 2021 has changed hands. The property located at 136 Pacific Vista Court in Bodega Bay was sold on May 2, 2023. The $1,950,000 purchase price works out to $1,064 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage sits on a 7,478-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In March 2023, a 984-square-foot home on North Highway 1 in Bodega Bay sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $544.

On North Highway 1 in Bodega Bay in January 2023 a 2,419-square-foot home was sold for $1,234,000, a price per square foot of $510.

