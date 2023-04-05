Single-family residence sells in Cloverdale for $549,000

The property located at 101 Gentle Breeze Way in Cloverdale was sold on March 13, 2023. The $549,000 purchase price works out to $422 per square foot. The house, built in 1998, has an interior space of 1,300 square feet. The property features two bedrooms and two baths. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Plumeria Court in Cloverdale in March 2023 a 1,536-square-foot home was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $407.

A 1,003-square-foot home at 80 Debmar Lane in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $479,000, a price per square foot of $478.

In December 2022, a 2,646-square-foot home on Ranch House Drive in Cloverdale sold for $719,000, a price per square foot of $272.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.