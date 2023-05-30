Single-family residence sells in Cloverdale for $610,000

A house located at 579 School Street in Cloverdale has a new owner. The 1,223-square-foot property, built in 1975, was sold on May 12, 2023, for $610,000, or $499 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,424-square-foot home at 481 Haehl Street in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $635,000, a price per square foot of $446.

In May 2023, a 1,364-square-foot home on Josephine Drive in Cloverdale sold for $622,000, a price per square foot of $456.

On Hillside Drive in Cloverdale in January 2023 a 2,157-square-foot home was sold for $655,000, a price per square foot of $304.

