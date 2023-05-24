Single-family residence sells in Cloverdale for $665,000

A 1,795-square-foot house built in 2002 has changed hands. The property located at 439 Merlot Drive in Cloverdale was sold on May 5, 2023. The $665,000 purchase price works out to $370 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In January 2023, a 2,099-square-foot home on Gamay Drive in Cloverdale sold for $707,000, a price per square foot of $337.

A 1,392-square-foot home at 0 None in Cloverdale sold in February 2023 for $610,000, a price per square foot of $438.

On Las Colinas Drive in Cloverdale in April 2023 a 1,676-square-foot home was sold for $696,000, a price per square foot of $415.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.