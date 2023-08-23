Single-family residence sells in Cloverdale for $690,000

The property located at 0 None in Cloverdale was sold on June 12, 2023. The $690,000 purchase price works out to $445 per square foot. The house, built in 2003, has an interior space of 1,551 square feet. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Lavender Court in Cloverdale in May 2023 a 1,392-square-foot home was sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $478. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,120-square-foot home at 105 Syrah Court in Cloverdale sold in June 2023 for $879,000, a price per square foot of $415. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,392-square-foot home on None in Cloverdale sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $438. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.