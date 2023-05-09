Single-family residence sells in Cloverdale for $840,000

The spacious property located at 314 Pepperwood Drive in Cloverdale was sold on April 12, 2023. The $840,000 purchase price works out to $341 per square foot. The house, built in 2002, has an interior space of 2,464 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on an 8,249-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Ranch House Drive in Cloverdale in December 2022 a 2,646-square-foot home was sold for $719,000, a price per square foot of $272.

In April 2023, a 1,992-square-foot home on Sierra Court in Cloverdale sold for $639,000, a price per square foot of $321.

A 1,536-square-foot home at 106 Plumeria Court in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $625,000, a price per square foot of $407.

