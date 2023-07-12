Single-family residence sells in Cotati for $600,000

A house located at 450 West Cotati Avenue in Cotati has a new owner. The 1,572-square-foot property, built in 1966, was sold on June 21, 2023. The $600,000 purchase price works out to $382 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property encompasses a generous 0.3-acre of land.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,372-square-foot home at 390 West Cotati Avenue in Cotati sold in March 2023 for $795,000, a price per square foot of $579. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On West Cotati Avenue in Cotati in December 2022 a 1,760-square-foot home was sold for $949,000, a price per square foot of $539. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,062-square-foot home on West Cotati Avenue in Cotati sold for $428,000, a price per square foot of $403. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

