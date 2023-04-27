Single-family residence sells in Cotati for $660,000

A 1,363-square-foot house built in 1992 has changed hands. The property located at 7 Greenleaf Lane in Cotati was sold on April 10, 2023. The $660,000 purchase price works out to $484 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In January 2023, a 1,200-square-foot home on Bridgit Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $571,000, a price per square foot of $476.

A 1,196-square-foot home at 505 Bonnie Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $425,000, a price per square foot of $355.

On Burton Avenue in Rohnert Park in January 2023 a 1,269-square-foot home was sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $504.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.