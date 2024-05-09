Single-family residence sells in Cotati for $741,000

8804 Gravenstein Way (Google Street View)

A 1,540-square-foot house built in 1994 has changed hands.

The property located at 8804 Gravenstein Way in Cotati was sold on April 16, 2024, for $741,000, or $481 per square foot.

This two-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, the home is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property is situated on a lot spanning 5,662 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In November 2023, a 1,409-square-foot home on Gravenstein Way in Cotati sold for $677,000, a price per square foot of $480. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,552-square-foot home at 58 Gilbert Way in Cotati sold in October 2023 for $635,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Gilbert Way in Cotati in July 2023 a 1,552-square-foot home was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $403. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

