Single-family residence sells in Cotati for $875,000

105 Flamingo Road (Google Street View)

The property located at 105 Flamingo Road in Cotati was sold on Aug. 24, 2023. The $875,000 purchase price works out to $582 per square foot.

The house, built in 1986, has an interior space of 1,504 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,800-square-foot home at 8572 Loretto Avenue in Cotati sold in January 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $444. The home has 6 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,472-square-foot home on Landsdown Circle in Rohnert Park sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $493. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Veronda Avenue in Cotati in May 2023 a 2,181-square-foot home was sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $481. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

