Single-family residence sells in Cotati for $980,000

A 1,673-square-foot house built in 1991 has changed hands. The property located at 258 Aguirre Way in Cotati was sold on May 25, 2023, for $980,000, or $586 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Veronda Avenue in Cotati in May 2023 a 2,181-square-foot home was sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $481. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,430-square-foot home at 133 Macklin Drive in Cotati sold in March 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $524. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,835-square-foot home on Honor Place in Cotati sold for $814,000, a price per square foot of $444. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.