Single-family residence sells in Glen Ellen for $1.3 million

The spacious property located at 13285 Arnold Drive in Glen Ellen was sold on March 25, 2024 for $1,295,000, or $601 per square foot.

The house, built in 1950, has an interior space of 2,156 square feet.

The layout of this two-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from composition shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage. Spanning 0.4-acre, the property's lot showcases a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,569-square-foot home at 13363 Gibson Street in Glen Ellen sold in February 2024 for $1,130,000, a price per square foot of $720. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In July 2023, a 1,917-square-foot home on Gibson Street in Glen Ellen sold for $1,195,000, a price per square foot of $623. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Railroad Street in Glen Ellen in June 2023 a 1,548-square-foot home was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $549. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

