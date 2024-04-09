Single-family residence sells in Graton for $540,000

2995 Edison Street (Google Street View)

The historic property located at 2995 Edison Street in Graton was sold on March 15, 2024.

The $540,000 purchase price works out to $685 per square foot.

The house, built in 1923, has an interior space of 788 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and one bath. The property's lot measures 0.3-acre square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Graton Road in Graton in February 2024 a 2,345-square-foot home was sold for $860,000, a price per square foot of $367. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In October 2023, a 1,120-square-foot home on Brush Street in Graton sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $670. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,660-square-foot home at 3112 Brush Street in Graton sold in April 2023 for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $678. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.