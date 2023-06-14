Single-family residence sells in Guerneville for $467,500

A 736-square-foot house built in 1952 has changed hands. The property located at 15670 Old River Road in Guerneville was sold on May 24, 2023, for $467,500, or $635 per square foot. The property features one bedroom and one bathroom. It sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In May 2023, a 858-square-foot home on River Road in Guerneville sold for $431,000, a price per square foot of $502. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,768-square-foot home at 15548 Riverside Drive in Guerneville sold in May 2023 for $810,000, a price per square foot of $458. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Wright Drive in Guerneville in May 2023 a 1,449-square-foot home was sold for $733,500, a price per square foot of $506. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.