Single-family residence sells in Guerneville for $585,000

A house located at 14210 Cherry Street in Guerneville has new owners. The 1,088-square-foot property, built in 1955, was sold on May 15, 2023, for $585,000, or $538 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,620-square-foot home at 17342 Park Avenue in Guerneville sold in April 2023 for $687,500, a price per square foot of $424.

On Park Avenue in Guerneville in December 2022 a 1,620-square-foot home was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $216.

In January 2023, a 1,549-square-foot home on Riverside Drive in Guerneville sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $371.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.