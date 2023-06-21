Single-family residence sells in Guerneville for $642,000

The property located at 15217 Canyon Seven Road in Guerneville was sold on June 1, 2023 for $642,000, or $450 per square foot. The house, built in 1993, has an interior space of 1,428 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In April 2023, a 450-square-foot home on Canyon Six Road in Guerneville sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $800. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

On Canyon 3 Road in Rio Nido in April 2023 a 576-square-foot home was sold for $499,000, a price per square foot of $866. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 576-square-foot home at 14996 Canyon 2 Road in Guerneville sold in May 2023 for $280,000, a price per square foot of $486. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.