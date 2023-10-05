Single-family residence sells in Guerneville for $710,000

A house located at 16309 Laughlin Road in Guerneville has a new owner.

The 1,052-square-foot property, built in 1988, was sold on Sept. 20, 2023. The $710,000 purchase price works out to $675 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from composition shingles. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a detached two-car garage. The property's backyard showcases a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,877-square-foot home at 16386 Cutten Drive in Guerneville sold in February 2023 for $575,000, a price per square foot of $306. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Watson Road in Guerneville in May 2023 a 1,600-square-foot home was sold for $910,000, a price per square foot of $569. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,991-square-foot home on Armstrong Woods Road in Guerneville sold for $727,500, a price per square foot of $365. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.