Single-family residence sells in Guerneville for $800,000

A house located at 17530 Orchard Avenue in Guerneville has new owners. The 1,326-square-foot property, built in 1995, was sold on April 17, 2023. The $800,000 purchase price works out to $603 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a carport, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 2,613-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,749-square-foot home on Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville sold for $373,583, a price per square foot of $214.

A 1,549-square-foot home at 17315 Riverside Drive in Guerneville sold in January 2023 for $575,000, a price per square foot of $371.

On McLane Avenue in Guerneville in March 2023 a 1,227-square-foot home was sold for $705,000, a price per square foot of $575.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.