Single-family residence sells in Healdsburg for $1.5 million

The historic property located at 620 Healdsburg Avenue in Healdsburg was sold on July 21, 2023 for $1,460,000, or $851 per square foot. The house, built in 1899, has an interior space of 1,716 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and one bath. On the exterior, the home features composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The property occupies a sizable 0.3-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Center Street in Healdsburg in March 2023 a 1,970-square-foot home was sold for $1,820,000, a price per square foot of $924. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In July 2023, a 1,052-square-foot home on Fitch Street in Healdsburg sold for $1,325,000, a price per square foot of $1,260. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,720-square-foot home at 318 Grant Street in Healdsburg sold in February 2023 for $1,575,000, a price per square foot of $916. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

