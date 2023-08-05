Single-family residence sells in Healdsburg for $1.6 million

A 1,914-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands. The property located at 1104 Sunset Drive in Healdsburg was sold on July 14, 2023. The $1,595,000 purchase price works out to $833 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property occupies a sizable 0.3-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In May 2023, a 1,862-square-foot home on Jachetta Court in Healdsburg sold for $1,195,000, a price per square foot of $642. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Sunnyside Drive in Healdsburg in February 2023 a 1,092-square-foot home was sold for $555,000, a price per square foot of $508. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,099-square-foot home at 848 March Avenue in Healdsburg sold in June 2023 for $1,245,000, a price per square foot of $593. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.