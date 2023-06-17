Single-family residence sells in Healdsburg for $1.8 million

A 1,398-square-foot house built in 1918 has changed hands. The historic property located at 116 Fitch Street in Healdsburg was sold on May 30, 2023, for $1,800,000, or $1,288 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,053-square-foot home at 306 Fitch Street in Healdsburg sold in December 2022 for $2,050,000, a price per square foot of $999. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Adeline Way in Healdsburg in March 2023 a 1,408-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $568. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In May 2023, a 1,087-square-foot home on East Street in Healdsburg sold for $1,263,000, a price per square foot of $1,162. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

