Single-family residence sells in Healdsburg for $2.3 million

The spacious historic property located at 701 South Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg was sold on Aug. 14, 2023 for $2,282,000, or $740 per square foot.

The house, built in 1928, has an interior space of 3,082 square feet. This single-story home has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with a single carport. The property's backyard also includes a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Greens Drive in Healdsburg in June 2023 a 1,923-square-foot home was sold for $1,620,000, a price per square foot of $842. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,866-square-foot home on Matheson Street in Healdsburg sold for $1,262,500, a price per square foot of $677. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,551-square-foot home at 556 Matheson Street in Healdsburg sold in June 2023 for $2,350,000, a price per square foot of $921. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.