A historic house located at 15 Ward Street in Healdsburg has a new owner. The 1,393-square-foot property, built in 1885, was sold on June 16, 2023. The $490,000 purchase price works out to $352 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The property is situated on a lot spanning 5,227 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,408-square-foot home at 50 Adeline Way in Healdsburg sold in March 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $568. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Fitch Street in Healdsburg in May 2023 a 1,879-square-foot home was sold for $1,500,000, a price per square foot of $798. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a home on Kennedy Lane in Healdsburg sold for $1,900,000.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.