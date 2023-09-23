Single-family residence sells in Healdsburg for $675,000

337 Orangewood Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,080-square-foot house built in 1965 has changed hands.

The property located at 337 Orangewood Drive in Healdsburg was sold on Sept. 7, 2023, for $675,000, or $625 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house is equipped with a single carport.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In August 2023, a 1,362-square-foot home on Mountain View Drive in Healdsburg sold for $667,000, a price per square foot of $490. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Vineyard Drive in Healdsburg in January 2023 a 1,362-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $477. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,150-square-foot home at 321 Mountain View Drive in Healdsburg sold in September 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $565. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

