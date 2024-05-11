Single-family residence sells in Healdsburg for $820,000

A 1,300-square-foot house built in 1966 has changed hands.

The property located at 1617 Madrone Avenue in Healdsburg was sold on April 19, 2024, for $820,000, or $631 per square foot.

The layout of this house includes two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes a two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property occupies a lot of 9,583 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 3,871-square-foot home at 660 Alta Vista Drive in Healdsburg sold in August 2023 for $3,100,000, a price per square foot of $801. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On South Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg in March 2023 a 1,423-square-foot home was sold for $1,428,000, a price per square foot of $1,004. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2023, a 614-square-foot home on Madrone Avenue in Healdsburg sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $733. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

