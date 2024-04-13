Single-family residence sells in Healdsburg for $960,000

111 Chiquita Road (Google Street View)

The property located at 111 Chiquita Road in Healdsburg was sold on March 25, 2024.

The $960,000 purchase price works out to $491 per square foot.

The house, built in 2020, has an interior space of 1,955 square feet.

This two-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and four baths. In addition, the home provides an attached garage. The property's lot measures 3,018 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In April 2023, a 2,177-square-foot home on Chiquita Road in Healdsburg sold for $2,320,000, a price per square foot of $1,066. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 1,665-square-foot home at 101 Paul Whitke Drive in Healdsburg sold in July 2023 for $975,000, a price per square foot of $586. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Burgundy Road in Healdsburg in August 2023 a 2,282-square-foot home was sold for $1,300,000, a price per square foot of $570. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.