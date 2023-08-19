Single-family residence sells in Healdsburg for $975,000

A house located at 101 Paul Whitke Drive in Healdsburg has a new owner. The 1,665-square-foot property, built in 2004, was sold on July 27, 2023, for $975,000, or $586 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Additionally, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. Situated on a spacious 6,969-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Philip Drive in Healdsburg in April 2023 a 1,435-square-foot home was sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $575. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 2,740-square-foot home on Rosewood Drive in Healdsburg sold for $1,850,000, a price per square foot of $675. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,248-square-foot home at 210 Lorraine Court in Healdsburg sold in March 2023 for $1,237,500, a price per square foot of $550. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

