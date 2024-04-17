Single-family residence sells in Kenwood for $1.8 million

The spacious property located at 9028 Sonoma Highway in Kenwood was sold on March 29, 2024.

The $1,825,000 purchase price works out to $805 per square foot.

The house, built in 1973, has an interior space of 2,267 square feet.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and four baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. In addition to its 0.8-acre lot size, the property's backyard offers a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Misbro Way in Kenwood in January 2023 a 1,080-square-foot home was sold for $915,000, a price per square foot of $847. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,742-square-foot home at 9351 Clyde Avenue in Kenwood sold in August 2023 for $1,400,000, a price per square foot of $804. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In October 2023, a 1,419-square-foot home on Misbro Way in Kenwood sold for $770,000, a price per square foot of $543. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.