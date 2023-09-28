Single-family residence sells in Monte Rio for $850,000

The property located at 20566 Front Street in Monte Rio was sold on Sept. 11, 2023. The purchase price was $850,000.

The layout of this single-story house consists of one bedroom and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In August 2023, a 600-square-foot home on Starrett Hill Drive in Monte Rio sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $717. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

On Chapel Drive in Monte Rio in February 2023 a 1,024-square-foot home was sold for $565,000, a price per square foot of $552. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 756-square-foot home at 21549 Monte Vista Terrace in Monte Rio sold in May 2023 for $508,000, a price per square foot of $672. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

